CBI: Four of the 24 bodies found at Davis Mortuary identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says that four out of the 24 bodies reportedly found inside a hidden room of Davis Mortuary have been identified.

13 Investigates was the first to break the story that Davis Mortuary and owners Brian and Chris Cotter were under investigation. Records say bodies in various states of decay were found during an inspection.

According to Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) documents, inspectors said they noticed a door was hidden by a cardboard display at the funeral home. When they went to remove the display, inspectors say Brian Cotter asked them not to go inside, according to DORA's records.

In the following days, the CBI said they also found several containers of "probable" human tissue and multiple containers of bones.

While the funeral home is privately owned, Brian Cotter was standing Pueblo County Coroner. He recently resigned following our reports.

The investigation into Davis Mortuary has left many families who used their services questioning whether they actually have their loved one's remains. DORA records say that Cotter reportedly told inspectors that he "may" have given family members of the deceased fake cremated remains.

13 Investigates is speaking with a Pueblo woman who says that her husband's remains have been identified as one of the bodies located. KRDO13 is working to confirm those details with the CBI.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KRDO13 that victim advocates did respond to her home on Monday.

