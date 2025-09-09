Cañon City suspects arrested with roughly $17,000-worth of drugs in their vehicle

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department says that two people were arrested, accused of having roughly $17,000-worth of drugs in their vehicle.

Vanessa Nicole Budd, 38, and George Bumgarner, 40, were pulled over on Thursday. Police say they saw drugs in plain view.

Once the vehicle was searched, police say they found about 1.8 pounds of meth, about 800 pills containing fentanyl, and more than 12 grams of a liquid meth/fentanyl mixture.

Additionally, police say they found a large amount of money, a scale, and plastic baggies.

"The recent drug arrest carried out by CCPD and Parole Officers was not just a tactical success—it was a powerful statement about our commitment to protecting this community from the devastating

effects of dangerous drugs," a statement by Chief John W. Schick read in part.

Vanessa Budd faces the following charges, according to police:

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale (over 4g

of Fentanyl)

Special offender (deadly weapon)

Controlled substance, possession with intent

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Unlawful possession, Schedule I or II/Amphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police say Bumgarner faces the following charges:

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale (over 4g

of Fentanyl)

Special Offender (deadly weapon)

Controlled substance, possession with intent

Weapons possession, previous offender

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Unlawful possession, Schedule I or II/Amphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

