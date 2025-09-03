EPSO: Criminal duo, including one ‘prolific offender,’ arrested after breaking into home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that they've arrested a man and woman after they allegedly broke into a home off Loomis Avenue.

Deputies say they were called out just after midnight on Aug. 31 after a caller reported seeing the two walking around a property before entering the home. The home was undergoing renovations and had been targeted in break-ins before, EPSO said.

When deputies arrived, they say they found 46-year-old Jennifer Clark and 45-year-old Andrew Bicknell inside the home.

“This is an example of the importance of strong community partnerships, neighborhood watch groups, and home security and surveillance," said Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a press release.

Clark was taken to the El Paso County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and obstructing government operations. She was released on a PR bond, EPSO said.

Bicknell was booked on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and obstructing government operations. EPSO says he is currently being held on a no-bond parole violation warrant.

EPSO described Bicknell as a "prolific offender" who has been to El Paso County Jail 26 times since 1996.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.