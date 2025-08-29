Victim identified in Highway 24 homicide investigation, deputies search for suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has released the identification of the victim in the criminal investigation involving a passenger who was found deceased along Highway 24 on the morning of Aug. 26.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a three-car accident off Highway 24 near Judge Orr Road. At the time, they confirmed the victim’s injuries were not typically seen with traffic crashes, and a criminal investigation was launched. The victim was in the passenger seat of a white pickup truck pulling a black trailer.

Verified photo of truck and trailer - Courtesy of EPSO

EPSO says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Noel Gutierrez-Cano, with the El Paso County Coroner confirming that Gutierrez-Cano sustained at least one gunshot wound. However, the coroner states his official cause of death will be released after the autopsy report.

Meanwhile, EPSO states that the driver of the pickup truck, who fled, is being sought by investigators, but has not been located.

EPSO is asking community members who were traveling near Highway 24 and Blue Gill Drive between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Aug. 26, or who live or work in the area, to review their vehicle dashcam, home, or business security footage for any suspicious individuals or activity, particularly involving a white 2013 GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck towing a black trailer.

EPSO says they are continuing the investigation and asks anyone with information regarding the vehicle or potential suspects to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.

