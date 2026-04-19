Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking a Warming Trend, Midweek Fire Danger and Active end to the Week

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:14 PM

Tonight we will see a quiet evening weatherwise here along the I-25 Corridor. Expect partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s for most areas of the Pikes Peak Region. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for Baca County until 9 P.M. tonight, where we could see some strong gusty winds.

Monday will bring us another beautiful, sunny and warm day here across Southern Colorado. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s, with even warmer temperatures out in the Eastern Plains. We will have a breezy afternoon.

Expect another unseasonably warm day on Tuesday, with plenty pf sunshine throughout the day. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees for most areas. Communities out in the Eastern Plains could see highs in the 90s!

Expect breezy conditions, dry and warm weather on Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees. We will have to watch for the possibility of Fire Danger Weather and some Red Flag Warnings on this day.

Thursday will bring us some cooler weather, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We do have a slight chance of some evening showers.

The cooler weather will continue for Friday into Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. We do have a chance of showers. We may also have the chance for a rain/snow mixture on those days, so keep watching our forecasts here on KRDO as we get closer to that time period.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.