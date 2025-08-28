Alleged impaired driver nearly hits CSP while driving the wrong way on I-25

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that a driver, allegedly impaired, nearly hit a trooper as well as another driver while going the wrong way on I-25.

Troopers say the incident happened around 7 p.m. near Fort Collins on Aug. 10. A driver called 911 to report that a Mercedes was recklessly traveling upwards of 100 miles per hour. She said the car nearly hit her.

The caller said they also witnessed the Mercedes turn back around and drive in the direction of oncoming traffic on the highway.

"The same witness, who had already narrowly avoided a collision once, found herself facing this same driver again," read a press release by CSP.

CSP was able to track down the suspect as he was traveling the wrong way. Dash camera video shows the suspect nearly hit a trooper, forcing the trooper to "brake hard and take evasive action to avoid a head-on crash," CSP said.

Ultimately, the driver stopped in an Arby's parking lot. CSP says the suspect, 36-year-old Nelson Oldham, faces the following charges:

Vehicular Eluding Created a Substantial Risk of Bodily Injury by Operating a Vehicle in a Reckless Manner

Drove Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs or Both

Speeding (25-39 MPH Over the Maximum 75MPH Limit)

Reckless Endangerment

Changed Lanes When Unsafe

Drove Vehicle on Wrong Side of Divided Highway

