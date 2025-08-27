Pueblo woman found guilty of murder after killing children, encasing one in concrete

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo woman has been found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse, according to the Office of District Attorney Kala Beauvais.

Corena Rose Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez were accused of working together to try and cover up the murder of two children. Dominguez was the children's father, according to Pueblo police.

In January of 2024, police said they were called out to a storage unit facility for a suspicious activity call. When they arrived, they located a metal container in a storage unit that had been filled with concrete. Police said they later determined that the remains of a girl were encased inside.

Later in the investigation, detectives say they located Minjarez's car at a scrap yard. Inside, they found a suitcase. Inside the suitcase were the remains of a boy.

“Child abuse often does not have many witnesses, and this case was no different. This made the collaborative effort of the law enforcement and prosecution team all the more important. We also recognize the community members who had to grapple with the traumatic facts and evidence in this case," read a joint statement from Chief Trial Deputy Kyle McCarthy and Senior Deputy District Attorney David Dingess.

Minjarez was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, according to the district attorney's office.

Dominguez is set to be sentenced for his charges on Sept. 12.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.