Police: Man arrested after kidnapping woman, dog from rideshare car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a man is in custody after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and her dog from a rideshare car while it was stopped at a red light on Sunday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the rideshare driver called 911 at 8:42 a.m. on Aug. 24 to report that a woman and her dog had been taken from his car at a stoplight on Academy Boulevard and Bijou Street, on the east side of the city.

After the driver gave police the suspect's vehicle description and license plate number, police determined that both the vehicle and the plate had been stolen.

Officers began searching the area for the suspect's stolen car, quickly locating it traveling southbound on Circle Drive near Hancock Expressway.

According to CSPD, the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Vaughn Fejerang, abandoned the vehicle. Officers quickly found him and detained him.

Fejerang was arrested and is now charged with domestic violence and kidnapping, among other charges, CSPD said.

The woman who was reportedly kidnapped was later found by police, who said she was physically uninjured.

