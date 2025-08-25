Manitou Springs man sentenced to 30 years to life for sexual assault and aggravated incest

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a two-year investigation by the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD), James Walter was sentenced on Aug. 14 for multiple felony counts of sexual assault and aggravated incest.

Walter was found guilty of the following charges, according to police:

Sexual assault on a child- position of trust (Class 3 felony)

Sexual assault on a child- position of trust (Class 3 felony)

Sexual assault- submission by force (Class 3 felony)

Sexual assault on a child- position of trust (Class 3 felony)

Sexual assault on a child (Class 4 felony)

Aggravated incest (Class 3 felony)

MSPD says that Walter was sentenced to 30 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections, with an additional 20 years to life parole, with an estimated parole eligibility date of January 2059.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.