Sedalia man found guilty of sexual assault on Olympic-level teen athletes

Castle Rock, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 51-year-old man was found guilty of 12 charges, including six counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Aaron Thomas Carrado from Sedalia was found guilty in Douglas County for the repeated sexual assault of two athletes while he was a trainer at the “Strength in Christ” gym in Parker, say officials.

According to the athletes between 2019 and 2022, Carrado sexually assaulted them at the gym and other locations. One athlete was 15 years old and the other 16 years old at the time of the abuse, confirms the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office in Colorado.

Authorities say they were alerted to the abuse by Carrado's ex-wife after she discovered "disturbing notes and social media messages he had sent to teens."

“The defendant was entrusted to train Olympic-level high school athletes, “said Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo. “Instead, he violated and betrayed them. These courageous survivors have shown that no title, no position, and no power can shield a predator from justice.”

The DA's office reports Carrado fled to Montana, where he was later arrested.

“After using his position as a personal trainer and his fake claims of Christianity to victimize these trusting victims- all while married with children-this gutless, faithless predator fled the state. But he could not outrun justice. As long as there are courageous victims willing to stand up to those who prey upon them, we will continue to work relentlessly to send those sexually deviant predators to prison for as long as possible,” says District Attorney George Brauchler.

