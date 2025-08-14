Elderly El Paso County resident stabs convicted felon in self defense after break-in

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that an elderly resident was able to defend themselves, warding off a home intruder in the Stratmoor Valley area.

According to EPSO, they received a 911 call from the resident just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. EPSO says that the resident, who lived in Stratmoor Valley Mobile Home Park, reported that a man had broken into their home.

The resident told dispatch that they asked the man to leave, but he refused. EPSO says a physical struggle ensued, and the resident stabbed the suspect.

Deputies say the suspect ran away, traversing through two yards before collapsing in a backyard.

The suspect, 37-year-old Gareth Webb, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to EPSO.

The resident was unharmed in the scuffle, EPSO says.

EPSO says Webb, a previously convicted felon, faces the following charges:

1 st degree trespassing

degree trespassing 2 nd degree burglary

degree burglary 2 nd degree criminal trespassing

degree criminal trespassing Harassment

Criminal mischief

