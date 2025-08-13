WATCH: Colorado teen with scoliosis creates special bears for other young patients facing spine surgery

COLORADO (KRDO) – Thirteen-year-old Nora Casper knows firsthand how scary spine surgery can be. Diagnosed with congenital scoliosis as a baby, she’s undergone multiple spinal procedures, including her most recent surgery just this year.

Now, she's working to make scoliosis procedures a bit more bearable for other young patients in Colorado – one very unique stuffed animal at a time.

Children's Hospital Colorado said during one of her first operations years ago, Nora received a teddy bear from her care team that had its own X-rays and a rod in its back, just like the one she was about to receive.

The special bear stood by Nora’s side through her very first treatments.

Courtesy: ABC News

But before her second spinal fusion surgery back in February, now 13-year-old Nora discovered the bears had been discontinued.

“They don’t make them anymore,” Nora said. “So, I wanted to make them because I had them. I just wanted other kids to have that experience too.”

So she decided to fill the gap herself.

Over the past six months, Nora and her mom have worked to create bears with casts, X-rays, and even surgically-implanted rods to donate to young patients at Children's Hospital Colorado, ABC News reports.

Nora's orthopedic surgeon said the project comes as no surprise.

“I have known Nora since she was a baby, and she’s never let scoliosis stop her from doing anything,” says Dr. Sumeet Garg. “She has always been thoughtful of how she can help support children going through scoliosis treatment.”

Children's Hospital Colorado says thanks to Nora, kids facing spine surgery will have a cuddly companion to help them through what can be a very scary surgery and recovery.

