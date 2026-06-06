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Warm Dry Summertime Weather For the Rest of the Weekend!

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Published 1:04 PM

A fairly strong high pressure center over the southern Plains States continues to pump in warm and mainly dry air across our state. Isolated afternoon and evening thundershowers will continue to pop up close to the Southern Foothills during the afternoon. It's possible that one or two will drift eastward across the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas during the late evening, but the main threat will be brief gusty winds. Of course if you see lightning or hear thunder, get indoors until the storm threat passes.

It's been very dry across the Southwest U.S. and there are no promising weather systems that could ease our fire danger and drought. Highs in the mountains for the rest of the weekend will be in the 70s, with lows in the lower 40s. Here across the eastern plains, we expect daytime temperatures to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

More of the same warm breezy and dry weather is expected for the week ahead with daytime high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Next Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with those highs in the lower 80s.

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Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

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