U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Colorado arrests Texas murder suspect

today at 4:05 PM
DACONO, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) arrested a 23-year-old Texas homicide suspect.

Angel Lozano was wanted by a Texas sheriff's office on a felony arrest warrant after a shooting in March left 26-year-old Aaron Villa dead.

COVOTF was made aware that Lozano was likely residing at an address in a mobile home park near Hwy 52 and Glen Creighton Dr in Dacono, Colorado, after leaving Texas.

During the early morning, COVOTF arrested Lozano, and he is now awaiting extradition at the Weld County Jail, says officials.

At this time, it is unknown when Lozano will return to Texas.

Abby Smith

