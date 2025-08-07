Man robs Pueblo Credit Union by passing note to teller

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect has been arrested after entering a credit union in Pueblo and passing a teller a manila envelope that said "fill it up."

Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Prairie Avenue following a report of an armed robbery around 2:20 p.m. on July 31.

PPD says the suspect entered the credit union, placed a manila envelope on the counter, and instructed the teller to "fill it up," warning her not to press any buttons or take any actions that could escalate the situation.

The teller, according to police, complied, filling the envelope with cash, after which the suspect exited the credit union and left in a white-over-black Buick Century.

At 3:38 p.m., while patrolling near the 5800 block of North Elizabeth Street, officers say they witnessed the suspected vehicle traveling northbound.

According to PPD, the suspect stopped at Drew Dix Parkway and exited his vehicle, and attempted to run, before eventually being arrested.

PPD has identified the suspect as J.E. Wroten, 45. He is now booked into the Pueblo County Jail for the alleged Robbery on a bond of $15,000.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.