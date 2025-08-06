Another wolf reintroduced to Colorado dies in Wyoming

WYOMING (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says another reintroduced wolf had crossed state lines into Wyoming and either died or was killed.

CPW did not disclose how the wolf had died, and said "Wyoming state law prevents further detail from being shared."

Back in March, Wyoming officials confirmed that a different wolf was "lethally removed" after it crossed state lines and was suspected of killing several sheep.

Several other wolves in Colorado have died.

This latest wolf that died was a part of the group that came from Oregon, CPW says. The groups from Oregon marked the first of Colorado's "Wolf Restoration and Management Plan," where wolves were moved back into the state in December of 2023. Roughly a year later, state officials relocated more wolves into the state, but this time from British Columbia.

The reintroduction plan has faced strong criticism and pushback from ranchers and the local community, with many expressing concern about the safety of their livestock.

Just this week, CPW confirmed three depredation events by a wolf near Rio Blanco County.

CPW says they've created several programs to help support ranchers, including their "Range Rider" program, where staff patrol impacted areas, hazing wolves so that they move onto different land.

Rachers who lose livestock are also eligible for compensation.

