Wolf initiated into Colorado from British Columbia killed by officials out of state

WYOMING (KRDO) - One of the gray wolves initiated into Colorado has been killed.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the wolf had left Colorado, crossing state lines into Wyoming.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) says the wolf had been hunting on private land and ultimately killed five sheep. The agency told KRDO13 that the wolf was then "removed." When pressed further, they clarified that the wolf had been "lethally removed."

APHIS says after closer examination, they saw the wolf had a Colorado Parks and Wildlife collar.

The wolf was a part of Colorado's hotly-debated "Wolf Restoration and Management Plan." This year, state officials brought 15 gray wolves from British Columbia to Colorado.

MORE: CPW provides update on second year of gray wolf reintroduction

Ranchers have continuously expressed concern for the plan, citing worries over their livestock's safety.

CPW data shows there have been two recorded incidents of wolf depredation so far this year. CPW defines these incidents as when a wolf has caused a serious injury or death. One report was made on March 9 in northern Colorado involving a dog. Another in February involved a cow.