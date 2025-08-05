CPW confirms three depredation events caused by an uncollared wolf

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- CPW has confirmed three depredation events by an uncollared wolf on July 20, 22, and Aug. 2.

According to CPW, depredation in this case is when a wolf attacks livestock, causing death, injury, or destruction of the livestock. CPW says these events meet their definition of Chronic Depredation due to three confirmed attacks within 30 days.

According to CPW, since the first event on July 20, they have been assisting with 24/7 range rider coverage to haze the wolf. CPW says range riding is a non-lethal conflict tool that discourages depredation.

Usually, this situation would warrant lethal removal, says CPW, but the location of the depredations is under evacuation due to the Elk Fire. CPW says they are continuing to monitor the situation in Rio Blanco County while working with emergency services to prioritize human safety and minimize loss of livestock.

"This is a truly unprecedented set of circumstances, and my thoughts are with the firefighters and the emergency responders who are working to minimize damage in Rio Blanco County, as well as the producers and CPW's staff," said Jeff Davis, director of CPW.

