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Tracking showers & storms Friday

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 4:17 AM

TODAY: Highs will be cooler in the 60s and 70s. The chance for PM showers and thunderstorms continues. The strongest storms will be across the Plains with isolated hail chances.

EXTENDED: Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are still possible Saturday. Temps rebound to the 70s in Colorado Springs. Drier and windier weather is expected Sunday and Monday - we'll be tracking fire danger. Tuesday brings a wetter and cooler pattern change with highs dropping to the high 50s and 60s and widespread showers and storms.

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Julia Donovan

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