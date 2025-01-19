CPW completes 2nd year of wolf release; 15 wolves from Canada have new home in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife announce they have completed the second year of the wolf release program by releasing 15 wolves from British Columbia, Canada in Eagle and Pitkin counties.

CPW released seven male and eight female grey wolves from British Columbia. Officials say these wolves will likely stay away from livestock since they never formed a habit of hunting them when they lived in B.C.

CPW says this release, over the course of several days in January, marks the end of their second year of wolf restoration efforts.

However, ranchers are concerned. A group of ranchers initially petitioned for a pause on the release. CPW denied that petition.

CPW also released members of the Copper Creek Pack. The male of the pack had a history of hunting livestock, and the pack was temporarily relocated to help change that hunting behavior.

Since then the male of that pack died and officials rereleased four pups with their mother to have the best chance at survival.

