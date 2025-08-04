Pueblo police make several arrests in recent non-fatal shootings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police IMPACT unit secured seven arrest warrants for two separate non-fatal shooting investigations, with two being for minors.

First shooting on July 1

Detectives say around 3:30 a.m. on July 1, they began investigating a drive-by shooting with one victim who had one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

After interviewing dozens of individuals, detectives say they identified the driver and one of the two shooters involved in the shooting.

Marvin Arellano, 20, was arrested on the alleged charge of attempted 1st degree homicide, with a bond set at $350,000, according to detectives.

Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says a 16-year-old male suspect was also arrested and charged with the alleged crime of complicity to attempted 1st degree homicide.

Second shooting on July 10

Another shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on July 10 that involved three victims who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, during an alleged attempted carjacking that led to shots being fired between the suspects and victims, according to PPD.

Detectives say after the investigation, they identified five suspects.

Quincy Stephens, 20

Damion Trujillo, 20

Marcus Pechek, 19

Juaquin Trujillo, 19

Who were all arrested on the alleged charges of attempted 2nd degree homicide and aggravated robbery, each with a bond set at $200,000, says PPD.

PPD says a 16-year-old male suspect has yet to be arrested.

According to the police, Stephens and Damion Trujillo remain in custody at the Pueblo County Jail, while Pechek and Juaquin Trujillo were released on bond.

Both shootings are still under investigation, says PPD.

