‘He could have just stopped:’ daughters react to confession of deadly hit and run

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - New details are emerging about a deadly hit-and-run in Monument earlier this month. The hit-and-run resulted in the death of one woman, Kristy Kerst, a grandmother and mother of three.

Joel Lang turned himself in, confessing to El Paso County deputies that he had hit Kerst. His arrest affidavit says he told them he knew that he drove over Kerst's body, and knew it was dragging underneath his car for at least 300 feet.

Lang has now been charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injuries, vehicular homicide, and duty to report accidents.

Two of Kerst's daughters, Hanna Kerst and Britany Visage, say the hit and run was senseless. They say she was visiting from Georgia after getting her "dream" job of being a park ranger there.

"He could have just stopped right then and there and none of this would be a thing," Kerst said.

"I'm angry that it took so long," Brittany Visage, the victim's daughter said. "It's just senseless. None of that had to happen the way it did."

Kerst went on to say that she hoped for full justice.

"I'm just hoping that he sees all of our faces and that every single night, he goes to bed and realizes how horrible his life is going to be," Kerst said. "Nobody likes to go through the court system, but we're optimistic that justice is served for our mom."

Visage was there the day everything happened and recounts looking in the suspect's eyes.

"I can't wait to look him in the face again because he looked in my eyes, and I have a lot of things I want to say to him," Visage said.

To help the family with the cost of moving their mother's things from Georgia, click here.

Lang is expected in court on Nov. 14 for his first hearing.