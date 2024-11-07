Suspect who allegedly killed woman in McDonald’s hit-and-run turns himself in

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspect in the case of an El Paso County hit-and-run has turned himself in, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

41-year-old Joel Lang turned himself in at the Colorado Springs Police Department yesterday, according to a release.

According to law enforcement, Monument Police originally responded to a hit-and-run traffic accident in the parking lot of McDonald’s located at 765 W. Baptist Road on Nov. 4.

Deputies say 47-year-old Kristy Kerst was hit and killed.

"She made sure her kids had everything they needed. The shirt off her back and a place to stay if they needed it," her daughter Hanna Kerst told KRDO13 earlier this week.

Lang has been charged with Second Degree Murder, Vehicular Homicide, Duty to Report Accidents and Accidents involving death. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $50,000 bond.