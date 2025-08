COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On October 8, 2024, a Colorado Springs police officer fired four shots at Matthew Kemper, killing him. Today, the District Attorney's Office announced it will not be filing charges against the officer who fired the shots.

