El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeking information in teen’s murder cold case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they are seeking information in hopes of solving the 1988 murder of a teen girl.

The sheriff's office says the body of 17-year-old Towana Lewis was found in an irrigation ditch near Goldfield Drive and the Big Johnson Reservoir on Sunday, Sept. 11, 1988. The location is near the Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

17-year-old Towana Lewis (Photo: EPSO)

EPSO says that based on her autopsy, she died from strangulation.

Lewis was last seen alive either a day before or two days before her death. She was known to spend time at Prospect Lake Park, and was reportedly seen there days before she died.

"Even seemingly minor details could help bring closure to this decades-old case," read a press release from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says they are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who knew former Fort Carson soldier Sergeant Darwyn H. Jones. He is deceased now, but the sheriff's office says he knew Lewis and may have shared information about her activities before her death.

Sergeant Darwyn H. Jones (Photo: EPSO)

According to EPSO, Sgt. Jones was a tank turret mechanic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment at the time of her death. He served there from February 1986 through July 1989.

