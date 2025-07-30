Jury finds Colorado dentist guilty of murdering his wife

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado jury has found a dentist guilty of murdering of his wife, according to our partners at 9News in Denver.

James Craig was accused of using cyanide and an ingredient in Visine to kill his wife, Angela.

Angela had turned up at the hospital in 2023 after experiencing illness.

According to court documents and testimony, Craig told others that Angela Craig was suicidal and that she had asked him to order the poison, our partners at 9News report.

Prosecutors accused Craig of trying to get his kids and other inmates to plant evidence. They also accused Craig of asking another inmate to help put a hit out on the lead detective in his case.

On Wednesday, Craig was found guilty of murder in the first degree, two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of solicitation to commit perjury in the first degree, and one count of solicitation of first-degree murder.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.