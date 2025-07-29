Skip to Content
News

Man arrested in connection with shooting of 13-year-old

The Pueblo Police Department says a teenager was shot along the riverwalk early in the morning on Monday, July 14, 2025.
KRDO
The Pueblo Police Department says a teenager was shot along the riverwalk early in the morning on Monday, July 14, 2025.
By
Published 11:59 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) confirmed to KRDO13 Romello Hernandez was arrested on a warrant for Attempted 1st Degree Homicide in relation to the shooting of a 13-year-old girl.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: 13-year-old girl facing life-threatening injuries after shooting near Pueblo Riverwalk

KRDO13 has obtained an arrest affidavit pertaining to Hernandez's arrest and will have more details on KRDO News at 4, 5 and 6 o'clock.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.