Man arrested in connection with shooting of 13-year-old

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) confirmed to KRDO13 Romello Hernandez was arrested on a warrant for Attempted 1st Degree Homicide in relation to the shooting of a 13-year-old girl.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: 13-year-old girl facing life-threatening injuries after shooting near Pueblo Riverwalk

KRDO13 has obtained an arrest affidavit pertaining to Hernandez's arrest and will have more details on KRDO News at 4, 5 and 6 o'clock.