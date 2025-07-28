Colorado Springs residents charged for dealing fentanyl, which led to the death of 15-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs residents have been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, which resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado (USACO) says that Eugene Edwards, 57, and Destiny Benjamin, 30, allegedly distributed fentanyl pills to a juvenile female who later died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.

CSPD says they responded to an unresponsive female on June 7 who was dead upon arrival. Investigators say they found nine blue pills with "M" and "30" on them, wrapped in a receipt that was later linked to Edwards.

Criminal records say the victim's phone revealed she met Edwards the night before her death to buy pills at an elementary school in Colorado Springs. Records say that security video showed Edwards' car at the school.

Police say that later, the victim was seen on video smoking what appeared to be fentanyl outside her home. She died shortly after.

Edwards, who police say had multiple prior felony convictions for drug offenses, robbery, and burglary, was arrested on June 13, after investigators found fentanyl and methamphetamine in his vehicle, including ten fentanyl pills wrapped in a receipt.

Edwards allegedly told police that he got the fentanyl pills that he had that evening from a female who was later identified as Destiny Benjamin.

Police say that cell phone records allegedly outlined an exchange of money for drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, between Edwards and Benjamin. Edwards allegedly told investigators his only current source of supply for fentanyl pills was Benjamin.

According to USACO, Benjamin was arrested on June 13. Law enforcement says they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a loaded handgun from her at the time of her arrest.

Police say she told investigators she gave illegal narcotics to Edwards.

Edwards and Benjamin made their initial appearance in Federal Court in Denver on July 28.

Both were charged with the alleged conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, resulting in death, which carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison, a fine of no more than $1,000,000, and no less than three years of supervised release, says USACO.

