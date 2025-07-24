Pueblo police arrest man accused of evading officers, running into home to hide in crawl space

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says a man was arrested after they say he tried to evade police and ran into a home to hide in a crawl space.

According to police, 23-year-old Charles Garcia had multiple warrants out for his arrest. Police say when they came across him, he was driving a stolen car. However, police say when they tried to pull him over, he allegedly evaded arrest while running stop signs, red lights, and driving onto oncoming traffic.

Police say he eventually got out of the car and run into a home on the 2300 block of Pine Street. Police say he ran into a home, but was found hiding in a crawl space. According to Pueblo police, the home was abandoned.

PPD says he was booked with a $33,000 bond on the following charges:

2nd degree motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Driving with a revoked license

