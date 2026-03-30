Two males out on bond, arrested on multiple new charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a 22-year-old and a 26-year-old male after allegedly linking them to a shooting incident and a stolen vehicle.

Caleb Jones, 22, and Ramon Ortiz, 26, were out on bond for aggravated motor vehicle theft at the time of their arrest, according to police.

PPD says around 11:32 p.m. on March 29, they responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 1700 E 15th Street, where they saw several individuals running from the scene. Police say the ShotSpotter indicated that gunfire was coming from the porch and that they noticed several bullet holes in the house.

Police say inside the home, they found shell casings, live ammunition, a rifle grip and several boxes of black nitrile gloves. PPD says officers also found rifle casings in the alley behind the house.

On March 30, around 1:20 a.m., police say they saw a spray-painted Kia sedan that they confirmed was stolen. PPD says three masked males were seen exiting the Kia and entering a convenience store.

Law enforcement says that when the suspects noticed officers, they ran through the back of the store in different directions, and a fourth suspect exited the car and ran.

Caleb Jones and Ramon Ortiz were arrested, as well as a third suspect who was found nearby. The fourth suspect was not located, says PPD.

Police say they found an AR-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine, drugs and burglary tools inside the Kia. According to PPD, the car was linked to a burglary at Hercules Liquor and was seen watching other local businesses.

Law enforcement discovered that one of the suspects had previously lived at the home on East 15th Street.

Caleb Jones faces the following charges, according to PPD:

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Ramon Ortiz faces the following charges, according to PPD:

Possession of an illegal weapon,

Theft of a firearm,

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance,

Possession of burglary tools

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