Skip to Content
News

Man arrested after home invasion incident in Pueblo involving chemical cleaner

Pueblo Police Department﻿
By
Published 10:21 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a 29-year-old male near the 2100 block of E. 5th Street after he allegedly broke into a home and threw a chemical cleaner on the residents.

PPD says around 1 a.m. on March 26, they responded to a report of a home invasion where the suspect was still inside the house. When police arrived, they found Lazaro Enriquez‑Marquez, who was taken into custody.

Police say the victims reported that the suspect forced his way into the home and threw a chemical cleaner at them. Enriquez‑Marquez was charged with stalking, second-degree burglary, and third-degree assault.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.