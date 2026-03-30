‘It’s very painful’: Costilla County Commissioners scramble to appoint interim sheriff

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - After 13 Investigates first broke the news that arrest warrants were issued against the Costilla County sheriff and four others, nearly half of the sheriff's office's law enforcement members, the fallout continues.

Sheriff Sanchez resigned from his role after turning himself in. Undersheriff Soto and Deputy Sanchez were placed on administrative leave while the county conducts an investigation, according to Costilla County officials.

The indictments left the department with only three deputies unaffected by the 12th Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office's investigation. One of those deputies resigned shortly after the allegations were made public, leaving only two deputies to cover the county over the weekend. Costilla County officials tell KRDO13 Deputy Joe Smith and Corporal Adam Fresquez remained on duty throughout the weekend.

On Monday, Costilla County Commissioners appointed Deputy Joe Smith as the interim sheriff to lead the department in the meantime. His appointment came in a special meeting following Sanchez's resignation.

Since there are many people throwing their hats in the ring for the Sheriff election, the board sought a candidate without political ties, according to Commissioner Steven Romero.

"That could either make them or break them. Like it could have really helped them out and help them to become sheriff, which we would have then been seen as political agents instead of, you know, people trying to make the best decision on behalf of the county," explained Commissioner Steven Romero.

He was also hoping to find a candidate who maintained a positive relationship with the district attorney's office. Commissioner Romero said that is part of what made Deputy Smith stand out. This follows prior allegations by the DA regarding the mishandling of evidence under the leadership of Sanchez.

"We need to establish rapport and a good working relationship with the district attorney's office. That, to me, is goal number one, because unless we have that relationship, you know, things are bound to fail again," said Romero.

Commissioner Romero described the situation as a difficult transition for the region. He noted how the commissioners knew of the past allegations of mishandling evidence, so when he heard of the criminal indictment, he said he was not surprised.

"So it wasn't a complete shock. But, you know, it's very painful. It's a very sad day for the county and for us. And, you know, it's just a really painful situation. And so, the initial reaction is to try to, you know, support everybody," explained Romero.

He says he hopes this can create change and ensure that the Costilla County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is following the proper procedure.

"I hope that there's light at the end of the tunnel," Romero said. "I hope that the growing pains produce something good."

While the office works toward reaching full staffing levels, several agencies are providing support, according to a Costilla County official. They say Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Blanca Town Police and the County Sheriff's Association of Colorado are assisting with patrols and community safety.

Despite the staffing shortage, Commissioner Romero said the county will not allocate additional funds for recruitment or training. He said more than half of the county budget is already dedicated to the sheriff's office and the jail.

"I mean, if we had unlimited resources, it would be a completely different ballgame, right? It's the fact that we do have a very limited budget, it's it's it's a tough, tough position," said Romero.

A representative for the Board of County Commissioners tells KRDO13 that Smith is working on his background check to be sworn in as interim sheriff as soon as possible. A new administrative role will also be created to oversee the operations of the CCSO during the transition, according to Commissioner Romero. He says they are still ironing out the role, but says it will be created by the DA's Office and Commissioners.

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