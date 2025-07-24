La Plata County Jail commander accused of watching 117 female inmate strip search videos

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former La Plata County Jail commander is accused of accessing more than 100 strip search videos for sexual gratification, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) said.

According to the CBI, 62-year-old Edward Aber was promoted to jail commander in 2018. With that promotion came the administrative access to video surveillance footage.

The CBI says he ultimately resigned in 2024 following an investigation, as inmates accused him of unlawful sexual contact, and coworkers accused him of sexual harassment. No charges were ultimately filed on the allegations of unlawful sexual contact, the CBI said.

The CBI believes Aber accessed 117 different strip search videos, which they say were viewed multiple times from Feb. 14, 2019, to Jan. 14, 2024.

According to the CBI, Aber faces the following charges:

117 counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification (class 1 misdemeanor)

One count of first-degree official misconduct (class 1 misdemeanor)

