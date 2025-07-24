Shots fired at Highway 85-87 gas station; Employee says customers got into fight

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots-fired call in the 4100 block of Highway 85-87.

KRDO13 called the gas station at the center of the scene, a Rivon Gas & Convenience Store. An employee told KRDO13 that some customers got into a fight and someone fired a gun. The employee said the gas station is reopened.

The sheriff's office says no one was injured in this incident, and they are still investigating. If you have information, call the EPSO tip line at 719-520-7777.

This is a breaking news situation, and details are limited at this time. This article may be updated.

