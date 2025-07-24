Denver man sentenced to 30 Years in federal prison for drug trafficking conspiracy

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Leonardo Medina,46, was sentenced after an investigation by the Denver Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations revealed that Medina ran a large-scale drug-trafficking organization in Colorado.

The attorney's office says that wiretaps, undercover purchases, physical surveillance, analysis of financial records, electronic surveillance, and other enforcement actions demonstrated that Medina supplied bulk methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine to dealers in Denver and Colorado Springs throughout 2021 and 2022.

According to the police, in July 2022, Medina planned a delivery of more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico. Police say with a wiretap on Medina's phone, law enforcement in Colorado coordinated with officers in Texas to stop and seize the shipment.

“Mr. Medina chose to make a living by dealing drugs, which kill people and destroy communities. This lengthy prison sentence puts him out of business,” said United States Attorney Peter McNeilly.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas also commented on the sentencing, saying, "These sentencings send the message that if you sell drugs in our city, we will find you and hold you accountable.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.