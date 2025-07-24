Castle Rock woman charged with 23 counts of money laundering

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 52-year-old Castle Rock woman has been charged with allegedly laundering millions of dollars.

United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (USACO) says that Lori Ann Kimball has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 23 counts of money laundering.

According to the superseding indictment, individuals other than Kimball built fake online relationships with victims to gain their trust and convinced them to send money to Kimball in the form of wire transfers, checks, or cash.

USACO says that Kimball allegedly transferred over $3.4 million from victims between January 2023 and February 2025 to cryptocurrency accounts in her own name, before eventually transferring her cryptocurrency holdings to digital wallets belonging to overseas individuals, despite warnings from law enforcement.

Officials say Kimball also provided false information to banks and cryptocurrency, utilizing at least 20 bank accounts and at least nine cryptocurrency accounts. USACO says Kimball also conducted financial transactions involving more than $10,000 through mail and wire fraud.

Officials say Kimball was able to do this by allegedly moving money via cashier’s checks and cash between bank and cryptocurrency accounts, structuring cash deposits, withdrawing funds from accounts under investigation, opening new cryptocurrency accounts as others were flagged, splitting transactions across platforms, and requesting multiple smaller cashier’s checks instead of a single large one.

USACO states that the case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division.

