Colorado man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting a minor and possessing CSAM

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- A 34-year-old man from Fort Collins has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) confirms that Wesley Chambers pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to court documents, Chambers sexually abused a minor for years and recorded the abuse. Police say he had more than 200 sexually explicit videos and photographs of the minor on his cell phone, and more than 20,000 photographs and 2,500 videos of the sexual abuse and exploitation of other minors.

DOJ says that Chambers' plea agreement included him admitting to accessing child pornography on the dark web, including “hurtcore” sites.

According to the DOJ, Chambers will be sentenced on Oct. 22 and has a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 70 years in prison.

DOJ says that this case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the department in May 2006 to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.