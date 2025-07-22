Skip to Content
What are the limitations of defending your home in Colorado?

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - After Pueblo Police arrested a man for assaulting a burglary suspect, KRDO13 Investigates wondered: What is the limit for defending your home?

RELATED COVERAGE: Man arrested along with burglary suspect for assaulting the burglar

KRDO13 Investigates is reaching out to the Pueblo Police Department, as well as Cruz Alarcon, 26, who was arrested and charged with the alleged 2nd degree assault and felony menacing with a real/simulated weapon for beating up the alleged burglar.

Tune into KRDO13 at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. MNT to learn more.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

