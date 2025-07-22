CSPD sends community notification on a man deemed a sexually violent predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that Joseph Scott Gould has moved to a new address in the CSPD's jurisdiction.

According to CSPD, Gould's new address is 329 Swope Ave in Colorado Springs. Police describe him as a 43-year-old white male, 5'7 "in height, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gould's convictions according to CSPD:

Sexual Assault on a Child in El Paso County in 2011.

Sexual Assault on a Child in Franklin County, Nebraska in 2005.

CSPD says there are currently 21 “Sexually Violent Predators” registered with the CSPD who reside in the community.

According to CSPD, by law, they are required to notify the community and undertake the following task when “Sexually Violent Predators” move.

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Gould’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Gould’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety, then click on Police.

CSPD says if you have any questions, contact Detective J.R. Brown of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

