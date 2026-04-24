Former ‘Return to Nature’ funeral home owner scheduled for sentencing on state fraud charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Carie Hallford, former co-owner of the Penrose funeral home, will be sentenced for her state charges at 10:30 a.m. on April 24.

Previous Reporting:

According to the court, Hallford's federal sentence will run alongside her upcoming state sentence, including 3 years of probation upon release. In addition, the court ordered a restitution of over one million dollars.

Carie and her now ex-husband, Jon, owned Return to Nature Funeral Home, and both accepted plea deals in a separate criminal case where prosecutors say they left close to 200 bodies to decay without a proper cremation or burial.

In August, Carie pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and admitted that she and her ex-husband defrauded the federal government of $882,300 in pandemic small-business aid.

Jon was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 3 years of probation, for federal wire fraud charges in June of 2025.

The scheme was discovered after neighbors in Penrose reported a smell emanating from the Return to Nature property. KRDO13 Investigates was at the scene as deputies busted into the building, where 189 decomposing bodies were found stacked on top of each other.

KRDO13 Investigates has covered the Return to Nature Funeral Home and the horrific situation created by Jon and Carrie Hallford extensively. Our full reporting on the topic can be found here.

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