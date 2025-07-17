Mother of UCCS shooting victim sues the university for negligence, wrongful death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mother of Celie Rain Montgomery, the young woman who died in a shooting at a UCCS dorm room, is suing the university and other university staffers.

The shooter, Nicholas Jordan, was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year. Jordan lived in the dorm with the second victim, 24-year-old Samuel Knopp. While Celie Montgomery was visiting Knopp at the dorm, Jordan came in and shot them both, a jury affirmed.

Claims by the plaintiffs

The lawsuit alleges that university staff were aware of the following circumstances:

a. Jordan was evicted from Lions Village Housing [prior to moving in with Knopp];

b. [His other roommate Tim] Cecil moved out of Unit #108 within months of Jordan moving in due to conflicts with Jordan;

c. Jordan’s extensive marijuana abuse;

d. Jordan’s destruction of property including the toilet, flooring, and smoke detectors;

e. Jordan’s nonsensical emails to UCCS staff and the donor along with his inability to

properly file a petition to change housing showed an individual in mental distress;

f. Jordan attempting to break into buildings on campus;

g. Jordan sexually harassing multiple women;

h. The numerous complaints made by Knopp and [his other roommate Giancarlo] Agudelo about Jordan;

i. The escalating nature of the conflict between Knopp, Agudelo, and Jordan;

j. The multiple occasions UCCS police were called to Unit #108; and

k. Jordan threatening to kill Knopp.

(The allegations above are quoted directly from the lawsuit, with the exception of some additional information KRDO13 has added in brackets for clarity.)

Patterns of behavior before the shooting

Leading up to the shooting, there were a number of red flags in Jordan's behavior. Some of those were outlined in a third-party review commissioned by UCCS; however, while the review found improvements UCCS could make, it did not deem any individual at the university responsible for the shooting.

In the lawsuit, attorneys say that Jordan was reported to UCCS police for allegedly trying to break into rooms on campus in August of 2023.

Additionally, UCCS's independent report says that Jordan was described in a UCCS police report where he allegedly harassed a female student in September of 2023.

Later that year, UCCS officials say Jordan contacted them, letting them know he was being evicted from his apartment for marijuana use and would be homeless. Jordan was then moved in with one of his future victims, Sam Knopp, on an "emergency placement," the UCCS report says.

On Nov. 13, 2023, Jordan was identified as someone who was allegedly sexually harassing a female student once again. That female student withdrew from her classes as a result of the harassment, the report says.

Both the lawsuit and UCCS's independent report affirm that after moving in with Knopp, Jordan requested a room change due to a "bad roommate problem."

The report states Jordan met with a university staff member to discuss his options, but Jordan was later told a room change would not be approved because he could not cite examples of "unfriendly, argumentative, or aggressive conduct by his suitemates."

His roommate, Sam Knopp, also began submitting his own complaints about Jordan in January, according to the report.

On Jan. 15, 2024, UCCS police were sent to the dorm because of a fight between the two and their other roommate, Giancarlo Argueta-Agudelo. Documents say Argueta-Agudelo and Knopp were upset at Jordan due to his lack of cleanliness and smoking of marijuana.

Knopp told police that Jordan allegedly clenched his fists, took on a fighting stance, and told him "you better watch your life."

On Jan. 18, 2024, records show Jordan filled out a third petition for a move, and the report states it was still not filled out properly.

Days later, on Jan. 25, 2024, the report says Jordan was offered a room change to a private dorm despite not having properly filled out a petition. UCCS's report says Jordan did not reply.

According to the lawsuit, Jordan traveled to Detroit on Jan. 27 to buy a gun.

Also according to the lawsuit, Jordan ultimately told school officials that he was going to withdraw from his one class and cancel his housing contract. He also said he wasn't coming back to campus and asked how to return his keys. A staff member reportedly told him he could mail his keys or pay for the locks to be changed.

On Feb. 16, 2024, the lawsuit says Jordan used his key card to get into the residence hall. Jordan then entered the dorm and killed Sam Knopp and his visitor, Celie Montgomery.

UCCS's response

KRDO13 has reached out to UCCS for comment on the lawsuit, and as of publication, we have not yet heard back.

Last year, UCCS said they were given the following recommendations following the third-party review:

UCCS should immediately improve its tracking of multiple reports of behaviors of concern from a single student.

The CARE Team should document its discussions more thoroughly, particularly in cases where multiple behaviors of a single student are noted.

Given increasing demands for the critical function of the CARE Team, UCCS should ensure ongoing, appropriate support, including additional staffing.

UCCS should increase its training for Resident Assistants (RAs).

At that time, UCCS said most of the recommendations were already accomplished or were in the process of being completed.

As stated above, the third-party review found improvements UCCS could make, but did not deem any individual at the university responsible for the shooting.

"UCCS strives to apply the highest standards of training and response to campus safety. Even with that effort, this report highlights how difficult it can be to distinguish between routine, persistent roommate conflicts and issues of a more dangerous nature," wrote a statement from the university posted online back in December, after they published the review.

