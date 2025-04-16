Jury finds UCCS shooter Nicholas Jordan guilty of first-degree murder

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A jury has reached a verdict for Nicholas Jordan. They have found him guilty of first-degree murder.

Just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, he was ordered to serve two consecutive life sentences for his charges.

Jordan was accused of killing his roommate, 24-year-old Samuel Knopp, and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery in a University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) dorm room on Feb. 16, 2024.

Court documents and an internal UCCS investigation revealed a long line of conflict between Jordan and Knopp.

Documents alleged there was an altercation between Knopp and Jordan just a month before the shooting. Police believed Knopp collected and placed a bag of trash outside Jordan's door during the incident. Jordan then allegedly threatened Knopp and reportedly said that he would kill him and that there would be consequences if Jordan were asked to take the trash out again.

A UCCS internal investigation found a similar alleged track record with Nicholas Jordan. In September of 2023, a police report was made against Jordan after he allegedly harassed a female student on campus.

A similar report was made in November after Jordan was identified as someone who was allegedly sexually harassing a student. That female student withdrew from her classes as a result, the report said.

The UCCS investigation also found that both Jordan and Knopp made efforts with the university to change roommates, however, the report also claimed Jordan failed to fill out proper paperwork and ignored messages in order to move out.