Man arrested after reportedly harassing construction workers and eluding police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police say a man eluded officers after he reportedly harassed construction workers.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called out due to a disturbance where a man in a vehicle was reportedly driving through a construction area verbally threatening workers.

Police say his vehicle was later spotted by officers in the area of Circle Drive and Airport Road. When they tried to stop him, police say he eluded police, and officers did not start a pursuit.

A little while later, there was a crash involving the suspect near Tahoe Boulevard and Yellowstone Road, police say. The suspect, now identified as 33-year-old Nathaniel Lanier, hit another unoccupied parked vehicle, according to police.

Lanier reportedly ran off, and police believe he had attempted to call for an Uber. He was located, and police say he faces several charges, including felony eluding.

