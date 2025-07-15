At least 11 cars, multiple homes vandalized in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a spree of vandalism that occurred in a Colorado Springs neighborhood last night.

The vandalism occurred in the Highlands at Springs Ranch neighborhood near Sand Creek High School, according to officials.

Residents of the community sent KRDO13 a video of their car windshield being broken by what appears to be a large brick after two individuals spray-painted obscenities on their car.

CSPD reports that at least 11 vehicles were vandalized, and the suspects remain unidentified.

KRDO13 is currently investigating this story, and this article will be updated with the latest. The story is also airing tonight at 10 p.m.

