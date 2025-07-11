Woodland Park police looking for suspects in car jacking case

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department says they need help identifying and locating two suspects tied to a reported car theft.

According to police, they received an alert about a stolen 2009 blue Nissan Murano that was spotted in a Woodland Park Walmart parking lot.

Police say this 2009 blue Nissan Murano was stolen by an armed Hispanic male in Colorado Springs, and was later seen at a Woodland Park Walmart. (Photo: Woodland Park Police Department)

Police say originally, the car thief was reported as a Hispanic male with a gray semi-automatic pistol who stole the car in Colorado Springs.

When police attempted to make contact with the car, however, it wasn't the Hispanic male driving, but rather a woman. It's unclear at this time how the two people are related, or if the male suspect was even near the Walmart at the time, police said.

Officers say the female suspect driving the car tried to get away from police. Police say they tried to block the car, but she put the car in reverse and even almost hit one of their officers.

Police say they trailed the female suspect east onto Highway 24, but she evaded arrest.

The Woodland Park Police Department says she faces felony warrants.

Anyone who was in this area during this incident or has information about this case, may call 719-687-9262 to speak to officers. You may remain anonymous, police said.

