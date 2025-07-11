Suspect’s intense standoff with Pueblo police ends with house in flames

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A victim was able to escape and call for help after being kidnapped at gunpoint in Pueblo, according to police. The suspect allegedly then poured gasoline on his porch and began a stand-off with Pueblo Police Department (PPD) that lasted for hours.

PPD says they responded to a domestic disturbance involving weapons on July 9 at around 10:58 p.m. Once they arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had kidnapped a victim at gunpoint; however, the victim managed to escape and call for help.

PPD says that while securing the perimeter of the house, they allegedly saw the suspect pouring gasoline on the front porch. The suspect then locked himself inside and made statements that he wanted police to use deadly force against him, according to police.

Officers say they were able to contact the suspect and began engaging in negotiations for several hours in the hope of a peaceful surrender.

Police say that at around 2:20 a.m. on July 10, 2025, smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the residence. By 3:33 a.m., the fire had spread throughout the home. The suspect allegedly told negotiators that he planned to leave the house and urged them to prepare for a confrontation.

According to police, once flames completely overtook the home, the suspect, identified as Ernesto Alarcon, 55, exited while allegedly carrying a high-powered AR-style rifle over his shoulder and a shotgun in hand.

He allegedly attempted to provoke the SWAT officers who were assisting in the arrest, but did not aim his weapons at them, says PPD.

PPD says they leveraged the smoke from the fire to bring the standoff to an end at approximately 4:35 a.m.

Alarcon was arrested and charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree arson, menacing, and possession of a large-capacity magazine (prohibited), says PPD.

