Lost hikers rescued near Lake George with help from K-9 Rip

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, two 17-year-old hikers were rescued after getting lost near Lake George, thanks to the Park County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) K-9 Rip.

Around 6:04 p.m., Park County Communications received an S.O.S. call from one of the boys, who reported that he and his friend had gotten separated while hiking. They were lost, had no food or water, and were unprepared for the weather.

Several agencies responded to the emergency, including Park Teller County Search and Rescue, Lake George Fire Protection District, Park County Search and Rescue, South Park County Fire & EMS, Hartsel Fire Department, and the Fairplay Police Department. These teams brought specialized equipment, such as a human tracker, drones, and PCSO's K-9 Rip.

Upon reaching the scene at County Road 77 and Forest Service Road 210, the teams found the boys’ car. K-9 Rip picked up a scent from the car’s handle and led rescuers through the wilderness.

At around 9:10 p.m., more than three hours after the boys went missing, K-9 Rip and drones located one of the hikers. The second boy was found shortly afterward, about four miles away.

One of the hikers was suffering from dehydration and exhaustion, but both are expected to recover fully. The boys were safely reunited with their families.

