Skip to Content
News

U.S. Marine arrested for child sexual exploitation, officials believe more victims are out there

A U.S. Marine has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
A U.S. Marine has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
By
New
Published 3:42 PM

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Camp Pendleton Marine has been extradited to Colorado after being charged with sexual exploitation of a child, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says.

ACSO says Justin Ryder Simmons, age 19, was using the Snapchat username simmonsj6842 and the phone number 970-308-5998 to contact victims.

The sheriff's office says an arrest warrant was issued, and he was booked on the following charges:

  • Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Induce/Entice – 2 Counts
  • Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material
  • Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child – 2 Counts

ACSO says Simmons was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond, but bonded out and is no longer in custody.

Investigators believe there could be more victims out there. If you have any details on this case or if you know anyone who may be a victim, you should contact the sheriff's office tip line at 720-874-8477.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.