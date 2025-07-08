U.S. Marine arrested for child sexual exploitation, officials believe more victims are out there

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Camp Pendleton Marine has been extradited to Colorado after being charged with sexual exploitation of a child, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says.

ACSO says Justin Ryder Simmons, age 19, was using the Snapchat username simmonsj6842 and the phone number 970-308-5998 to contact victims.

The sheriff's office says an arrest warrant was issued, and he was booked on the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Induce/Entice – 2 Counts

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child – 2 Counts

ACSO says Simmons was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond, but bonded out and is no longer in custody.

Investigators believe there could be more victims out there. If you have any details on this case or if you know anyone who may be a victim, you should contact the sheriff's office tip line at 720-874-8477.

