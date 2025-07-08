Pueblo police officer shoots at suspect off Glen Royal Drive

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) confirms one of their officers was involved in a shooting on Tuesday.

According to the department, they were responding to a call on Glen Royal Drive around 12:15 p.m. PPD described the call as a domestic incident with weapons.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but after arriving, the department says an officer fired their gun at someone. No word yet on what led up to the shooting, or what the status is for the person the officer shot at.

This is a breaking news situation, but this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

