Attorney representing former Aurora dentist has withdrawn from the case after his own arrest

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- The District Attorney's Office in Arapahoe County has confirmed that the attorney involved in the case of a former Aurora dentist charged with the murder of his wife has withdrawn from the case after his own arrest.

Our Denver news partners at 9News report that the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Werking was arrested on a felony arson charge Sunday morning. According to police, he was found sitting on the front porch of his burning home in Centennial. The investigation is currently ongoing.

9News reports that the latest development in the case came on Thursday when Robert Werking filed a motion to withdraw as James Craig's attorney. 9News confirms that Craig's scheduled trial is still set to begin on July 10.

Craig is accused of poisoning his wife through protein shakes and is facing murder charges for her death. According to ABC News, other charges were filed against him last year, alleging Craig tried to get someone to kill a detective on the case. An inmate housed with Craig told the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office that Craig offered him $20,000 for the murder-for-hire plot, according to reporting by CNN.

